Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $16,362.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00060575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.90 or 0.07591328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.36 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

