Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,255. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.19.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 170.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Gentherm by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

