George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.14.

WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 in the last ninety days.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$145.65 on Friday. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$91.95 and a 52-week high of C$150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

