Gerard Brophy Sells 11,551 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avantor alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.