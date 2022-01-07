Gerard Brophy Sells 11,551 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86.
Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.