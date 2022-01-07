GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.
TSE GFL opened at C$45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$35.28 and a 1 year high of C$54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.73.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About GFL Environmental
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.
