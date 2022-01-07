GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.

TSE GFL opened at C$45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$35.28 and a 1 year high of C$54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.73.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.08.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.