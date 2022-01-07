Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,978 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.33. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,720. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

