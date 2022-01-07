Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RFP. CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

RFP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 1,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

