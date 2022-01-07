Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.50. 2,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,464. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $636.10 and its 200-day moving average is $613.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.19.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

