Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $216.15. 52,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.48 and its 200 day moving average is $320.58. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

