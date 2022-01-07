Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

