Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of GLAD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.20. 3,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

