Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of GOOD opened at $25.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $932.82 million, a PE ratio of 500.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

