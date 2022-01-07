Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report sales of $67.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the highest is $68.40 million. Glaukos reported sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $263.19 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

GKOS stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 16,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 36.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

