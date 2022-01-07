GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,630 ($21.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.91) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.04) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.19) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.94) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,588.80 ($21.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £79.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,575.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,481.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

