Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 448 ($6.04) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.66) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.93) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 434.75 ($5.86).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 388.35 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.24 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 230.05 ($3.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 367.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 344.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

