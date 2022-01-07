Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. 6,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

