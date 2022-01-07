Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.85. 62,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average of $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

