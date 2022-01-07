Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.39.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $5.40 on Friday, reaching $151.82. 90,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

