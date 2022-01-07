Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Global Self Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global Self Storage by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Self Storage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,137. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

