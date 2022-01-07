Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.48% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.