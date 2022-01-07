Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 39.6% in December

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 664,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

