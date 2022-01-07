Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000.

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

