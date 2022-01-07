GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $111.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $270,113.67 and approximately $111.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,156.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.71 or 0.07680302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00316580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00927356 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00073529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00467556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00263432 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

