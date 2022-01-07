GMT Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

GMT Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,128,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221,700 shares during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy comprises 1.9% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $293.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

