GMT Capital Corp Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of First Foundation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

