GMT Capital Corp Purchases 310,800 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,369,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,800 shares during the quarter. Senseonics accounts for about 0.7% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

