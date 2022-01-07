GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Up 30.9% in December

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

GOCO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.98. 7,200,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,216. GoHealth has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $955.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOCO. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

