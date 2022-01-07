Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GSPT opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

About Golden Star Enterprises

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

