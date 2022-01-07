Good Works II Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GWIIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 10th

Good Works II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GWIIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 10th. Good Works II Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GWIIU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Good Works II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

