Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Trading Down 3.1%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.57. 519,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 299,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, lowered their price target on Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.