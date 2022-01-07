Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.90 and last traded at $118.40. Approximately 309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.28.
GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.87.
In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
