Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.90 and last traded at $118.40. Approximately 309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.28.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

