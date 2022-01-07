Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.