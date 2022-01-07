Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 639,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 637,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 613,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

