Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 420 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

