Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 465 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of V opened at $220.00 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average of $225.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

