Grace Capital Buys 300 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grace Capital raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $324.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

