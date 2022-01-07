Grace Capital Buys 625 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $220.00 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

