Grace Capital Has $234,000 Stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNCE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $390.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.06. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

