Grace Capital Purchases 1,500 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Grace Capital lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $81.73.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.