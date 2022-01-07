Grace Capital Purchases 1,500 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Grace Capital lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.