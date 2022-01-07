Grace Capital Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Grace Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.73 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

