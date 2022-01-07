Grace Capital Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 664.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.67. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

