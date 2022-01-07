Grace Capital Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

