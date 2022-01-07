Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0214 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $224.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00319545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.