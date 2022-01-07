Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of GTN opened at $21.23 on Monday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

