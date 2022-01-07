Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal Sells 50,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.
Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$28.85 and a 12 month high of C$39.73. The stock has a market cap of C$35.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.7500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.45.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
