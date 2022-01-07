Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal Sells 50,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$28.85 and a 12 month high of C$39.73. The stock has a market cap of C$35.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.7500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.45.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

