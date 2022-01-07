Gregory L. Call Sells 10,000 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $619,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $63.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.