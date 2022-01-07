Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Sells $146,320.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 376,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,648. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -180.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after buying an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

