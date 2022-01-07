Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $38.00

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $36.58. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,556 shares of company stock worth $1,388,382. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

