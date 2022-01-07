Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 2,430 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

