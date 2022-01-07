Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

